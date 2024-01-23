Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Account Manager

Account Manager

Account Manager

  • Location Spain - Remote
  • Travel required
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074409
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Summary:

Grade I

Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for strategically important Key Accounts, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.


Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Account Manager is a customer facing role responsible for direct sales of fuel as well as fleet offers and services to customers within a defined geographic area. This includes sales performance and profitability, managing and growing the existing customer accounts through upselling and developing new business opportunities through active prospecting and customer acquisition.

Key Accountabilities

  • Sales of Fuels and Fleet offers & services to customers with annual requirement up to x million litres (threshold depending on segment and country).

  • Undertake customer profitability analysis and take mitigating actions where required.

  • Develop and maintain a sales prospect pipeline to deliver profitable growth via new customer acquisition.

  • Maintain existing customer portfolio and look for opportunities to develop incremental business via cross- and upsell.

  • Capture and feedback customer insights and market intelligence to differentiate and position BP offer

Success in this role will be through developing strong customer relationships and utilising commercial acumen and negotiating skills to deliver value to the business.  As part of the VP Fleet ESA organisation the role will report through the Sales Manager to the Direct Sales Senior manager, responsible for developing our direct customer portfolio.

Experience

  • Proven sales track record.

  • Good influencing skills with resourceful and committed sales approach.

  • High impact individual with excellent communication skills, both face to face and via telephone.

  • Able to multi-task and manage time and activities effectively.

Skills & Competencies

  • Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding - Basic

  • Prospect and Pipeline Management

  • Consulting and Selling Skills

  • Term and Value Negotiations

  • Customer relationship Management

  • Account strategy and Planning - Basic


Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management


