Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for strategically important Key Accounts, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Account Manager is a customer facing role responsible for direct sales of fuel as well as fleet offers and services to customers within a defined geographic area. This includes sales performance and profitability, managing and growing the existing customer accounts through upselling and developing new business opportunities through active prospecting and customer acquisition.

Key Accountabilities

Sales of Fuels and Fleet offers & services to customers with annual requirement up to x million litres (threshold depending on segment and country).

Undertake customer profitability analysis and take mitigating actions where required.

Develop and maintain a sales prospect pipeline to deliver profitable growth via new customer acquisition.

Maintain existing customer portfolio and look for opportunities to develop incremental business via cross- and upsell.

Capture and feedback customer insights and market intelligence to differentiate and position BP offer

Success in this role will be through developing strong customer relationships and utilising commercial acumen and negotiating skills to deliver value to the business. As part of the VP Fleet ESA organisation the role will report through the Sales Manager to the Direct Sales Senior manager, responsible for developing our direct customer portfolio.

Experience

Proven sales track record.

Good influencing skills with resourceful and committed sales approach.

High impact individual with excellent communication skills, both face to face and via telephone.

Able to multi-task and manage time and activities effectively.

Skills & Competencies

Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding - Basic

Prospect and Pipeline Management

Consulting and Selling Skills

Term and Value Negotiations

Customer relationship Management

Account strategy and Planning - Basic



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.