This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

bp Marine is part of bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) business, which has a world class reputation and is highly respected within the trading community. T&S has total responsibility for sourcing and selling all the energy that the bp Group produces and requires. This strength in global trading ensures unrivalled levels of supply security and cost-effective products throughout our global network of ports.

We are looking for a commercially focused Account Manager to handle manage key marine customer accounts, work with the wider team on major accounts, maximising profitability & portfolio growth and ensuring retention of key customers, utilizing insights to develop a robust pipeline of growth across ANZ. You will provide coaching and input to the Sales Coordination team on agreed strategies, maximising sales, profitability, commercial returns of bunker sales, streamline administration tasks and support bp in presenting low carbon solutions to the marine sector.

Key accountabilities of the role include:

Commercial / Business Development

Represent bp as the face-to-market, managing relationships with customers, service providers at key industry events.

Develop customer differentiated offers; lead and coordinate strategic customer tender responses.

Prospecting new leads and maintaining a growth sales pipeline.

Conduct market research to identify emerging markets and evolving customer needs.

Support the Senior Account Manager to cultivate a commercially driven culture across the Sales Coordinator team and generate feedback and insight from local market back to wider Distillate traders/ Marine Marketers.

Support the delivery of strategic projects and initiatives, aligned to the global bp Marine and T&S integrated strategies, low carbon strategy and future digital agenda.

Compliance

Deliver safe & reliable performance, ensuring compliance to T&S’s Control Framework & Standards.

Adhere to bp’s beliefs & code of conduct, exhibiting both externally and internally.

Support the Sales Coordinator team to achieve accurate and timely completion sales administration tasks with zero errors.

Operations

Act as escalation point for bp Marine ANZs port offer operations, including liaising with supply, terminals, logistics and barge operations where applicable.

Liaise with our support functions including Midstream supply, GBS Accounts Receivables, Logistics etc to drive business process efficiencies.

Provide leave coverage to the ANZ Marine Sales Coordinator team.

Results

Exceed KPI’s set for port and customer performance (HSSE, Volume, Margin, Debt performance).

What we want to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualification in business or commerce OR demonstrated performance in sales

Demonstrated track record in line with BP’s beliefs and code of conduct.

Minimum of 5-7 years of sales, business development and/or marketing rigour; able to demonstrate a high commercial outcome and disciplines across any commodity.

Application knowledge of oil markets, supply chain and pricing considerations.

Strong commercial acumen & demonstrated capability in tender response.

Demonstrated capability to draw insights and action from data.

A passion for customers and demonstrated ability in senior relationship management with customers and strategic stakeholders.

Track record of performing in a high pace, dynamic environment.

Highly organised with excellent planning and process improvement skills, written and verbal communication.

Proven ability to work effectively with a high degree of autonomy.

Why join us?

It is important to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a dive bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

