Account Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Develop and maintain the chains accounts and coordinate the Indirect regional activities and issues. A contact point for national chains customer to meet their specific needs and provide value added offer.

Key Accountabilities:

Planning – develop and implement in year biz plan for chains customer (such as Michelin Tyre Plus, Huasheng Specialized Workshop chain store, etc.) based on China’s strategy. Also develop the annual execution plan in developing the specific chains customer.

Work with internal partners and external partners to roll out various programs to improve Castrol brand influence and product sales to chains customer.

Implement effective program by leveraging internal partners and external partners.

Cross-region Coordination – coordinate the activities in developing and managing the chains account.

Tracking – Track the KPIs of chains customer and enhance the execution of the contract and delivery of the offer by relevant parties (incl. BP, the distributor and customer).

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in responsibility area comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

3 years in sales or marketing, especially in managing national chains customers. The experience in auto industry is a strong plus

Good understanding of industry trends and aftermarket value chain, particularly independent automotive workshop business operation, etc

Good implementation capability and account management capabilities

Coordination skill to ensure the teamwork of various partners in delivery of effective marketing programs.

Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way

Why join us?

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

