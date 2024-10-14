Account Manager

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

To implement agreed OEM strategy to support delivering the performance by working with the OEM related department to endorse Castrol Lubes to all related FWS under favourable contractual conditions.

To build up the regional relationships and ensure the activation in workshops to promote the sell-out.

Assist KAM in formulating specific strategies and tactical action plans to develop long-term sustainable & profitable business with targeted accounts.

Coordinate the Sales Marketing activities in FWS channel to ensure that the strategy is closely followed and effectively implemented by the sales team.

Build up the great outcome for everyone relationship with the assigned OEM accounts, to influence FWs to choose Castrol as the exclusive lubricant’s supplier. Owner of relationship with key OEM regional management network.

Help KAM to coordinate the nation-wide approach to the highly important dealer group network and work closely with the responsible sales teams.

Fully apply all available internal & outside resources and support functions to secure new business and ensure targeted accounts receive professional service & marketing support to strengthen partnership & improve sales with targeted OEM accounts.

Monitor competitor activity in marketplace and recommend actions required to growth or defend business.

Support and lead DSP full year business plan and ensure DSP capability is in line with business requirement.

The job holder will be responsible for each account plan and lead input and output for the following planning purposes: LBM Demand, Vulnerability and Opportunity Planning, New product launch. Delivery of specific Marketing plan and trade investment plan (where appropriate) Credit and risk control

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Adopt and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Minimum bachelor’s degree

8-10 years working experience. More than 5 years senior Key AC /Super Dealers management experience which should be related to automotive related industry.

Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment.

Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred.

Strong key account business sense of auto lubes.

Demonstrate accountability and resilience.

Coordination skill to ensure the teamwork of various partners in delivery performance.

Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way.

Strong interpersonal skills, able to communicate to all levels and be vigilant for cultural difference.

Good Negotiation & Influence Skills

Inclinations of using data to explain business character and market phenomena and rational.

Fluent both in written and spoken English.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.