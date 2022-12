Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Accounts Manager is responsible for supporting the team to improve profitability and sales opportunities by leading and developing business relationships for sales direct/B2B, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities.

The Account Manager is supported by a strong cross-functional customer accounts team, digital tools & platforms and the in-region Sales Operations Executive allowing to focus on customer facing activities.

Key Accountabilities

Supports a profitable portfolio of existing accounts, championing Castrol’s Value Selling principles and the GME framework to develop existing relationships with customers and deliver profitable growth via new customer acquisitions

Participates in the development of B2B business strategy, and regularly reviews the direct sales risk pipeline to enhance team profitability, assisting the team to increase their effective time in attracting and retaining business

Conducts sales activities such as volume and margin analysis, preparing and supporting tender activity, resolving customer operational issues as escalation level and monitoring pricing performance integrity to enhance customer perception of value

Drives new offers, building a deep understanding of the market, and actively carries out prospecting activities, developing a pipeline of opportunities through more detailed customer analysis

Supports the implementation of the GME in-year programs and priorities

Clearly articulates product and services offers in a way that demonstrates distinctiveness and can translate this differentiation into customer value substantiated by customers’ willingness to pay a premium

Prioritizes resources and activities to enable effective strategy execution and proven growth within existing customer accounts through acquiring new vessels/ assets and upselling/ cross selling

With support from Sales Operations Executive, develops and regularly updates monthly detailed customer events, opportunities & vulnerabilities for the area business review which drives the LBM (Lubricants Business management) forecast generation

Spends at least 60% of time in front of customers and is able to navigate conversations across a diverse contact map at all levels and through all functions of the customer to build strong relationships that build trust, generate powerful insights and enable business growth

Builds a robust plan to underpin each customer volume/ turnover delivery and identifies areas to exploit further organic growth

Leads virtual customer account teams to meet customer needs drawing support from Customer Operations, GBS, and Technical Services teams including a clear delegation of responsibilities

Essential Education:

Bachelors Degree with demonstrated ability OR High School Diploma with 10+ years' proven experience

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

B2B sales management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Leverages resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the channel

Comfortable with using digital tools and applications to support the selling process and enhancing customer experience.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets, schedules and deadlines through constructive prioritization and time management

Desirable Criteria