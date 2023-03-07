Account Operations Advisor ANZ

Job summary

Are you looking to expand your career into the B2B fuel card and payments space?



We have an exciting opportunity for an Accounts Operations Advisor to join bp in our Business Development & Offer team for 12 months fixed term. You’ll have an opportunity to manage the operations within the Fuel Card team where you’ll contribute to growth by optimising existing processes, support projects and develop new initiatives.



You will work closely with internal teams, sales team, customers and numerous vendors to optimise the day-to-day operations of our products.

Key Accountabilities

• Key point of contact for ANZ card related inquiries, including Sales Manager support for large customers and support for onboarding.

• Leading ANZ fuel card optimisation projects with vendors

• Manage physical card vendors, delivery and strategy.

• Lead optimisiation projects across the card portfolio.

• Operational support for key partnerships.

• Support team with various projects and initiatives.



Essential Qualifications and Experience

• Bachelor’s degree in commerce, economics, finance, business, engineering or similar.

• Prior experience in any field of operations.

• Experience in innovating operational solutions.

• Proven track record in supporting projects to budget and agreed timeframes.

• Clear examples of leadership either direct or indirect.

• Ability to assist and deliver financial models.

• Customer focused mind-set.



Desirable Experience

• Ability to build and maintain collaborative relationships with key individuals in partner organisations and within bp.

• Ability to clearly and confidently convey the story to help influence decision making and achieve the desired outcome.

• Understanding emerging customer needs and market trends to drive long-term value.

• Is curious and asks questions; has courage to challenge old patterns of thinking and open to new possibilities.

• Focused on learning, seeks feedback and invites difference of opinion, thrives in ambiguity and can change direction based on insights.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Why Join Us?

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.