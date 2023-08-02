Account Payable Analyst.

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives! This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party and intercompany suppliers’ invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



Perform timely and accurate recording of third-party and intercompany suppliers invoices into the ledgers according to relevant requirements

Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate stakeholders.

Gather, collate and analyze data as and when necessary, in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

Regularly track and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

Support preparation of files and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close; even audits and taxes requirements.

Ensure daily targets on invoice processing are met.

Reconcile the relevant system and journals and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

Resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been escalated as first escalation point.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Perform vendor call-back to validate banking information.



Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting - related field OR currently in the final year of the Degree.

Minimum of 1-2 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

Experience on tools – SAP and invoice processing

Good skill in using Excel, Power BI. .Fluency in English

Mini 1 year of business experience in Accounts payable / Procurement or Finance field experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Process expertise in the Invoice to Pay area / in Accounts Payable

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Excel knowledge, Advanced knowledge using ERP systems (SAP, Oracle etc.)

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management





• Finance Team

• MKT Team

• RRHH Team



At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

#LI-hybrid





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.