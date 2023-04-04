Accounting Analyst (Control)

Grade I Responsible for supporting various initiatives to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, providing assurance and undertaking a range of control and compliance activities, and working with team members to drive awareness of internal control requirements.
|Role synopsis
|The Control Analyst role is responsible for providing accounting, reporting, and control (ARC) support for BPX Energy upstream and midstream business units (BUs). The analyst not only has responsibility in an advisory capacity for correct application of policies and processes, but to ensure the integrity of actuals for the BUs. The analyst interacts with teams across the BU landscape to ensure alignment and to coordinate / gather data and address issues.
|Key accountabilities
|Essential Education
| Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance/Business, or related disciplines.
|Essential experience and job requirements
|Other essential skills and knowledge