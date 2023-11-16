Accounting Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Job PurposeThe Finance Analyst job exists to contribute with the month end close process and financial reporting activities. These, performed in an effective and efficient manner to ensure finance obligations are met, valid, accurate and complete balance sheet reporting as well as a sound control environment. Accounting team also represents a point of contact and support for other operative and financial areas of the company.



Key Accountabilities

Execute day-to-day operations to ensure delivery exceeds customer expectations.

Ensure the complete, accurate and timely validation and processing of the module closing and other closing activities to endure a silent MEC.

Prepare and validate account reconciliations based on the inputs from accounting, taxes, business, etc.

Review and monitor the financial postings that result from the above transactions to ensure validity, accuracy, and completeness. Prepares the daily flash report of RCOP as part of MEC reporting process.

Manage issues and exceptions arising from the above activities, research and resolve as needed.

Champion continuous improvement initiatives by identifying and implementing opportunities for efficiency.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in accounting, finance or business-related area or equivalent experience.

Essential Experience

Minimum 2 years of relevant month-end close accounting related experience.

Knowledge and experience of general accounting concepts, general ledger, income statement, etc.

Ability to operate with a strong accounting control mind set.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (especially Excel).

Ability to work well under the demands of constant deadlines, ability to multi-task, ability to effectively prioritize and make effective decisions.

Customer and service-oriented thinking, strong business and technical judgment, strong analytical, problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills, numeracy and financial awareness.

Desirable Criteria

SAP knowledge/ experience.

Why join our team?This is an exciting time for subsea and pipelines in BPTT, with new projects in progress and more to come future which will bring significant activity to manage and maintain the existing infrastructure as well as what’s to come.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



