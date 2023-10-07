This role is not eligible for relocation

The Accounting Policy Lead role is accountable for providing assurance on the application of accounting policy in Trading & Shipping (T&S) for the Refined Products Trading America (RPTA) businesses. The AP Lead plays a critical role in evaluating the appropriate accounting treatment as well as bridging Finance and Commercial understanding and enabling the business to make informed decisions.

Accountabilities

Understand new business activities within RPTA to provide advice on the accounting treatment of these transactions in accordance with IFRS and bp Group Reporting requirements to key partners within the business.

Assist with ensuring that the existing accounting policies within the GRM which specifically relate to T&S RPTA are accurate and updated to reflect the current state of authoritative literature.

Provide advice to the RPTA finance and commercial teams on the application of BP’s Group Reporting Manual, in particular in relation to commodity contracts, derivative instruments, transportation contracts, lease accounting, consolidation evaluation and working capital management.

Lead is accountable for evaluating new RPTA business activity and drafting proposed accounting treatment for discussion and approval by T&S Head of Accounting Policy.

Liaise with other T&S areas, including middle office, accounting and reporting, credit, and marketing and origination teams, in understanding T&S operations and their impact on policy to ultimately ensure the accuracy & integrity of financial reporting.

Accountable for reviewing complex quarterly and year-end disclosure reporting requirements for the RPTA business

Conduct annual reviews for RPTA on the application of the Group Reporting Manual to routine and non-routine transactions.

Assist with training on reporting and policy guidance and application to a broad range of audiences (including non- accountants).

Participate in the Global Accounting Policy Development Team meetings and support the T&S Head of Accounting Policy with presenting on certain topics as needed.

Network with other Group and Trading & Shipping accounting policy team members to share best practices and lessons learned, ensuring consistent application of policy across the group.

Stay abreast of emerging accounting literature, acting as a subject matter expert on new guidance affecting RPTA’s business. Lead the implementation effort in respect of new accounting standards, as applicable for Trading & Shipping or RPTA specific.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Accounting with CPA qualification, or Qualified Accountant (ACA, CIMA, ACCA)

Technically proficient in IFRS, especially on the application of IFRS9 to energy trading commodity transactions.

Significant experience in a public accounting firm in relation to the application of IFRS or experience in the accounting for a trading business, preferably commodities based.

The ability to construct and articulate a logical argument in applying accounting literature to a particular transaction, both orally and in writing.

An ability and interest in understanding the commercial justification and economics behind structured transactions.

Assertive, self-starter coupled with integrity, confidence, and credibility.

Ability to effectively influence and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Prior experience with energy trading is a plus!

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



