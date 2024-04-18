Accounting & Reporting Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This is a hybrid position working 3 days at our downtown Chicago office and 2 days remote. No relocation is provided.

About the role

As an Accounting and Reporting Analyst, you will be working in the Finance function as part of the Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) deployed team based in Chicago, Illinois. The team is accountable for all accounting, reporting and control activities for North American businesses which include Refining, Midstream, Supply, Mobility and Convenience, EV, Biofuels and Aviation. This role specifically supports the US Terminals & Pipelines business reporting to the ARC Controller – Terminals and Pipelines.

The role performs accounting and reporting activities for the US Pipelines business (USPL) in preparing and analyzing the external reporting to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). In addition will support the Controller for various ARC related activities, including month end close accounting, and other control related matters.

Key accountabilities

The role is responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application for both FERC and IFRS, internal control, financial & regulatory reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Prepare quarterly and annual FERC financial reports including the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Retained Earnings Statement, and Statement of Cash Flows, and supporting schedules to ensure timely delivery of FERC filings.

Perform accounting, reconciliation, analysis, calculation, reporting, type activities for specific areas / activity groups as defined.

Serve as a process expert providing expertise to key stakeholders, identify and support issue and problem resolution across the end-to-end financial reporting and control process.

Create and maintain a strong control environment within area of work, with processes that adhere to Group control requirements.

Analyze, determine root cause, and apply appropriate resolutions to complex issues, problems, and new initiatives across related processes.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key internal partners and external stakeholders at relevant levels, including Pipelines Embedded Finance, Income and Property Tax, BP Regulatory, outside Regulatory agencies, GBS, Commercial, Pipeline Operations, Maintenance and Project Teams.

Desired General Experience

Bachelor’s Degree ideally in Accounting or a CPA

Expertise in accounting, reporting and control processes and activities.

Expertise in financial reporting principles and reporting standards (IFRS).

Self-starter, able to identify, interpret and break down complex issues, ability to work with multiple data sets. Demonstrated ability to solve problems, drive initiatives and solutions.

Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships with across teams.

Good understanding of ERP and financial reporting systems.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Excel (data manipulation, validation, complex formulae, pivot tables)

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.