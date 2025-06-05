Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Exciting new job opportunities have arisen for Accounting, Reporting & Control Managers to join our Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team in Budapest / Szeged.

Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead all aspects of the control and financial reporting review process for various entities, ensuring all relevant requirements are met and communicate results with leadership. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working through FP&A and other process Towers. Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for the entities.

Coordinate compliance with bp internal controls and drive compliance culture by coordinating meetings and providing guidance on control policies to business and finance colleagues and appropriately reporting any noted control gaps/breaks.

Build and maintain positive relationships with business teams to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external audits with queries relevant to the entities.

Provide leadership and participate in statutory processes such as the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts) and ESG (environment social and governance) reporting.

Financial analysis: Manage the process to provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements.

Coach the wider finance and business teams on control and reporting matters.

Operate and own relevant cash & banking and period end close controls.

Coordinate and submit relevant government reporting.

Liaison with FBT counterparts regularly on area matters to provide business context for FBT assigned deliverables while embracing an inclusive work environment and One Team attitude.

Ensure that the Group reporting manual is properly applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority.

Essential Education & Experience:

Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA.

Strong understanding of financial control & Accounting processes and systems.

Extensive experience of financial and non-financial reporting and MI processes.

Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment.

Proven track record demonstrating ability to interact with and influence people at all levels within the organization.

Proficiency in English is essential. Knowledge of additional languages would be an asset.

Able to coach individuals and teams to improve capability.

Self-starter, able to drive initiatives and solutions.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



