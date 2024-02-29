Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) SME

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The ARC SME may supervise a team comprising of professionals and non-professionals, and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of accounts payable(AP), accounts receivables(AR), cash & bank management, intercompany, master data management, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Support significantly larger or complex entities or new business that require a solid understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively.

Support accurate and timely delivery of accounts payables, accounts receivables, cash & bank management, master data management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs. Maintain the process health of the organization.

Manage the financial reporting process, including financial close timeliness and escalation, preparation of financial statements for group consolidated financial statements and establishment of effective processes, with coordination across teams or stakeholders.

Manage relationships with stakeholders internally and externally. Provide relevant advice and information as and when required.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing coaching to team members.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Recognized professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 5 - 7 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Shared service center experience.

SAP experience will be an added advantage

May require to work shift hours during month-end and quarter-end close period



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.