Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Accounting Reporting & Control SME – fixed term appr. 2 years

In this role You will:

• Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

• Review and coordinate end to end quarter / year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for sophisticated or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the accurate reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and/or working closely with Business/ Country teams supported.

• Ensure a strong control framework for your tasks and responsibilities. Fulfill your role as the owner of the Control Evaluation Template (CET) and assist other CET owners when vital, including leading gap reports and collaborating with Group Audit or Statutory audit when needed.

• Coordinate and supervise segment reporting/external/group audits related to the supported country/region as required

• Carry out regular daily/weekly / monthly activities

• Perform, control and support accounting and reporting where BP is operator and a non-operator

• Work with ODM and Business teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required.

• Supervise additional and supplementary disclosure preparation and QAR process for the predefined area

• Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature across the team and collaborate with relevant people to put these in place. This includes taking a leading role in implementing changes in processes and tools.

• Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business teams or other support from within the GBS.

• Act as a „Super User” on ERP, acting as a focal point and first line of enquiry on technical issues, providing mentorship and training to other members of the team.

• Review and assure key results from other team members and ensure processes and controls are applied consistently.

• Possibility of working in night shifts 7 days/month.

What You will need to be successful:

• 5 to 6 years proven experience in related Finance area

• Language and communication skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

• A problem-solver with a readiness for action and capacity to perform optimally in fast paced situations

• Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

• Strong communication and cooperation skills

• Assertiveness and ability to influence

• Works as a coordinated part of the team: strives to achieve your individual objectives and supports your more junior team members objectives and the team targets

• Performs your duties individually without the supervision of the team leader/ ODM. In absence of team lead/ ODM is able to manage daily priorities and provide support to anyone in the team in issue resolution

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

• Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

• Life & health insurance, medical care package

• Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

• Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

• Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

• Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

• Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.