Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as an



Accounting Reporting & Control Senior Subject Matter Expert - Szeged

In this role You will:

Ensure that the Group reporting manual is properly applied at the Innovation&Engineering (Customer&Products segment) level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority

Act as finance SME to the business, applying detailed understanding of how appropriate application of accounting policy can ensure best results within policy and compliance remit

Coordinate and validate reporting for Innovation&Engineering (Customer&Products segment) and provides assurance to the senior controller on the integrity of the financial reports

Engage with BP Accounting Policy team in case of any questions

Keeping abreast on fiscal and regulatory legislation for Group/IFRS

Able to translate and apply BP’s control framework at Innovation&Engineering (Customer&Products segment) level

Ensure that complex issues and problems are solved by following a diverse range of policies and own judgements are applied

Support ARC controller to influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives

Ensure financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting including timeliness of data submissions, validation checks and ‘Additional and Supplementary’ data

Responsible for the oversight of I&E (C&P segment) entities balance sheet and cash flow, and treatment of cross charges for the country costs, including consistency

Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for I&E (C&P)

Supporting the relevant Due Diligence process, ensuring all relevant requirements are met

Support the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place. Redefine procedures as appropriate

What You will need to be successful:

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA, or working towards this

Absolute fluency in “business English”

Minimum 3-5 years of experience in accounting, reporting & control

Strong understanding of how bp’s Financial control & Accounting processes and systems operate including key interfaces with other Corporate & Functions departments and with GBS

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals)

Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multinational environment

Proven track record demonstrating ability to interact with and influence people at all levels within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly

A strong understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP, FBW, PowerBI)

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently, and drive continuous improvement methodology

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

