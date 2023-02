Job summary

Grade H 6Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Accounting Reporting & Control SME is accountable in resolving complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analysis while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.



Key Accountabilities



Responsibilities

Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for escalate operational issues.

Review and coordinate end to end month/quarter/ year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and/or working closely with Business/ Country teams supported.

Maintain a robust control environment.

Coordinate and supervise segment reporting/external/group audits.

Carry out regular daily/weekly / monthly activities in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas.

Perform, control and support accounting and reporting.

Supervise additional and supplementary disclosure preparation for the predefined area.

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature across the team and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

Work with the Business teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual.

To act as a focal point and first line of enquiry on technical issues, providing guidance and training to other members of the team.

To review and assure key deliverables from other team members and ensure processes and controls are applied consistently.

To develop a good understanding of the area of the business that they support.



Key Challenges

Issues or problems are varied and complex with much ambiguity.

System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate.

Operating in multiple regions and time zones.



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor Degree in related field

Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement

8+ years of experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

Strong skills in problem solving and negotiation

Good organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to influence and drive changes across cross functional teams

Ability to perform high volume detailed work

Team-focused, results oriented

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues



Desirable Criteria

Exposure to SAP (preferable)

Demonstrated Intercompany trading experience

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Facilitation & Training

Business acumen

Building relationships on trust

Critical thinking

Working with a global mind-set