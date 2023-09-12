Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) SME

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

The ARC SME is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and processing of accounts payable (AP), accounts receivables (AR), cash & bank management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and tax related transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance. The ARC SME may also be involved in the GFO (Group Financial Outlook) ie. forecast, budget and plan) process.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The ARC SME is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and processing of accounts payable (AP), accounts receivables (AR), cash & bank management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and tax related transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance. The ARC SME may also be involved in the GFO (Group Financial Outlook) ie. forecast, budget and plan) process.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support significantly larger or complex entities or new business that require a solid understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to complete activities effectively.

Support timely delivery of accounts payables, accounts receivables, cash & bank management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, master data maintenance, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL and cost center maintenance, report preparation, reconciliations, tax compliance etc.) in accordance with accounting standards and SLAs.

Handle the financial reporting process, including financial close timeliness, controls & compliance, issues resolution, preparation of financial statements with coordination across teams and various partners. May be involved in the financial outlook process ie. forecasting, budget and plan.

Manage relationships effectively with partners internally and externally. Provide sound advice and fit-for-purpose information as and when required.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement and digitalization opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Demonstrate an opportunistic attitude, working proactively to enhance financial competence. Develop constructive relationships that enable the open and timely flow of information and interventions.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and advising work, and providing coaching to team members.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 5 to 7 prove experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Required to work UK shift during quarter close period.

Desirable Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

SAP system knowledge



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounts Payable and Receivable, Financial Accounting, Fixed Assets, General Accounting, Taxes



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.