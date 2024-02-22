This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) SME is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of accounts payable (AP), accounts receivables (AR), cash & bank management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. The ARC SME may also be involved in the GFO (Group Financial Outlook) ie. forecast, budget and planning) process.

Key Responsibilities:

Support significantly larger or complex entities or new business that require a solid understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively.

Support timely delivery of accounts payables, accounts receivables, cash & bank management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, master data maintenance, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL and cost center maintenance, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with accounting standards and SLAs.

Manage the financial reporting process, including financial close timeliness and escalation, preparation of financial statements for group consolidated financial statements and establishment of effective processes, with coordination across teams or stakeholders. May be involved in the financial outlook process ie. forecasting, budgeting and planning.

Manage relationships with stakeholders internally and externally. Provide relevant advice and information as and when required.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement and digitalization opportunities in existing processes within the team.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing coaching to team members.

Essential Education & Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting

Recognized professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA)

Minimum of 5 - 7 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Shared service center experience

SAP experience

Required to work UK shift during quarter close period



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

