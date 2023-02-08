Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance team and advance your career as a

Accounting, Reporting and Control Analyst

Adhere with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBSE

Carry out the month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for businesses and processes with a relatively high degree of complexity. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported.

Gurantee that work would be carried out in accordance with the timetables and direction from the team leader and with reference to requests and direction from the Business / Country teams.

Look for opportunities to improve their own processes to create efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work.

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will typically be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Support intercompany processes / Group recharges processes where relevant.

Support the Stats and Tax processes where required working with the Stats and Tax lead accountants to understand the priorities and deliver against these.

Work with the Business / Country teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within the GBS.

Comply with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead.

Recognized accounting qualifications

Minimum 3 years’ experience in related Finance area

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system

Fluency in English

Adopt to constantly changing environment, high level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Flexible, motivated personality, strong communication and cooperation skills

Customer- and service-oriented thinking