Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as anIn this role You will:
Accounting Reporting and Control Analyst - Controller
What You will need to be successful:
- Develop clear, timely and accurate periodic standard management reports
- Support the Group Financial Outlook forecasting and planning process
- Cooperate with the Service Manager and the Business to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as the need arises
- Work with the Business and Country teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries/performance reports and follow up on queries
- Answer PPR ad-hoc requests/support performance packs
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Relevant degree and proven track record in Financial Accounting/Controlling
- Proficiency in English and Spanish is a great advantage
- Knowledge of an integrated accounting system
- High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness
- A flexible, motivated personality
- Strong communication and cooperation skills
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested