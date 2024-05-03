Accounting, Reporting and Control Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

Management of day-to-day office transactions; accruals submission, accounts payable, banking and any other related transactions.

Act as the finance lead for the Purchase to Pay (P2P) process for the region, collaborating closely with procurement and tax to ensure a robust process and sound control environment.

Keep up to date with changing financial reporting and foreign currency exchange regulation

Ensuring all filing deadlines are met, with accurate accompanying financial data.

Act as the single point of accountability with the local bank, ensuring adequate cashflow projections and funding is maintained and strict compliance with banking regulations.

Support the Audit Manager by providing specific analysis and support in response to Cost Recovery, and Tax audits from partners and government departments.

Education

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience in Finance required.

A proven track record in financial reporting, accounts payable, and internal controls

The candidate must have the ability to lead multiple priorities and possess a strong background of delivery.

A thorough understanding of key accounting and control processes, as well as a validated grasp of the SAP accounting system, is necessary.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

