We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Accounting,Reporting and Control Financial Close SME





The purpose of the Financial Close Project Analyst is to ensure that period end close activities are completed in an effective and efficient manner across the relevant BP companies, that standard processes are adhered to and to drive a continuous improvement agenda.



In this role You will:

Support the Financial close standardization program across the different bp organizations

Support the modernization and transformation agenda as it relates with PEC

Coordinate the Period End Close activities including: Reinforce close schedule with key timings and related accountabilities for the key steps in the close processes Own delivery of resolution for issues and exceptions Facilitate discussion and progress on resolution of issues and exceptions Manage the PEC reporting suite and preparation of KPIs to drive step change in performance

Act as a point of engagement with the PEC project

Participate in global transformation initiatives related to or impacting PEC

Own and maintain stakeholder management for FCC Period End close

Manage and update FCC change requests Manage FCC processor updates Release the monthly FCC task list Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of closing in accordance to agreed service levels

High level of familiarity with the financial processes used in order to effectively engage with subject matter experts and financial close teams.

Has good knowledge of current accounting standards and their applications as well as possesses a high degree of familiarity with the finance processes and systems including key interfaces between business and functions.

Build and maintain good working relationships with key stakeholders of varying levels of seniority.

Communicate effectively with teams across the globe.



What You will need to be successful:

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

A problem solver with a readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness and ability to influence

Works as an integrated part of the team: strives to achieve his/her individual objectives and supports his/her more junior team members objectives and the team targets

Performs his/her duties individually without the supervision of the team leader/ ODM. In absence of team lead/ ODM is able to manage daily priorities and provide support to anyone in the team in issue resolution

Fluent business English knowledge – Great interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested