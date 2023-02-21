Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Accounting, Reporting and Control SME

In this role You will:

Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Review and coordinate end to end quarter / year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner

Manuals and/or working closely with Business/ Country teams supported.

Maintain a robust control environment related to his/her activities. Deliver CET (Control Evaluation Template) owner responsibilities and / or support other CET owners such as managing gap reporting / Group Audit / Statutory audit if required.

Coordinate and supervise segment reporting/external/group audits related to the supported country/region as required

Carry out regular daily/weekly / monthly activities in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas assigned to his/her role

Perform, control and support accounting and reporting where BP is operator and where BP is a non-operator

Work with ODM and Business teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required.

Supervise additional and supplementary disclosure preparation for the predefined area

Supervises QAR process for the predefined area

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature across the team and work with the relevant people to put these in place. This includes taking a leading role in implementing changes in processes and tools.

Work with the Business teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business teams or other support from within the GBS.

To act as a „Super User” on ERP, acting as a focal point and first line of enquiry on technical issues, providing guidance and training to other members of the team.

To review and assure key deliverables from other team members and ensure processes and controls are applied consistently.

To comply with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by a task list, month end or quarter end timetable or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead/ ODM or by business contact

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum of 5-6 years relevant post degree experience

Fluency in English as well as excellent communication and cooperation skills

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

A problem solver with a readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Assertiveness and ability to influence

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested