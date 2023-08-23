Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Accounting, Reporting and Control SME

The purpose of the role is to own the end to end closing process, advise in complex accounting areas. Lead the quarter end close for one region/country. The ARC SME will work closely with business teams to ensure effective delivery, to resolve issues and to put in place process improvements.

In this role You will:

Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Review and coordinate end to end quarter / year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the accurate reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and/or working closely with Business/ Country teams supported.

Maintain a robust control environment related to their activities. Deliver CET (Control Evaluation Template) owner responsibilities and / or support other CET owners such as handling gap reporting / Group Audit / Statutory audit if required.

Coordinate and supervise segment reporting/external/group audits related to the supported country/region as the need arises

Carry out regular daily/weekly / monthly activities in a timely and accurate manner for sophisticated or difficult accounting areas assigned to their role

Supervise additional and supplementary disclosure preparation and QAR process for the predefined area

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature across the team and work with the relevant people to put these in place. This includes taking a leading role in implementing changes in processes and tools.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business teams or other support from within the GBS.

To act as a „Super User” on ERP, acting as a focal point and first line of enquiry on technical issues, providing mentorship and training to other members of the team.

To review and assure key results from other team members and ensure processes and controls are applied consistently.

To develop a good understanding of the area of the business that they support

To align with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by a task list, month end or quarter end timetable or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead/ ODM or by business contact.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree and 5 to 6 years proven experience in related Finance area

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

A problem solver with a readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Assertiveness and ability to influence

Works as a coordinated part of the team: strives to achieve their individual objectives and supports their more junior team members objectives and the team targets

Performs their duties individually without the supervision of the team leader/ ODM. In absence of team lead/ ODM is able to lead daily priorities and provide support to anyone in the team in issue resolution

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

