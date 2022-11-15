Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an



Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Analyst

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Carry out the month-end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex accounting areas requiring extensive experience to ensure accurate reporting and accounting treatment

Work with the team leader and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required

Look for opportunities to drive operational improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses/countries supported - query resolution will be handled independently based on previous experience

Support the Stats and Tax processes where required working with the Stats and Tax lead accountants to understand the priorities and deliver against these

Work with the Business / Country teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within the GBS.

Act as a focal point within the team providing guidance and support to other team members, assisting in the resolution of queries and providing cover for the Team Leader in times of absence

Support audit processes

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized accounting qualification

Minimum 3 years experience in Financial Accounting

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system

Proficiency in English and Polish is a great advantage

Adapt to a constantly evolving environment, a high level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Flexible, motivated personality, strong communication and cooperation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested