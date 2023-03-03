Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Analyst

Deliver Finance Group Reporting support to the business(es) and countries assigned to the role

Carry out, oversee and understand the end to end P&O Central Function billing processes. ABle to manage billing activities independently and answer billing related question to Head of Control, Senior Controller and Regional representatives.

Ensure completeness and analyse P&O Central Function recovery. Provide quality comments in the quaterly analytical review.

Support timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards and provide support for other Group reporting requirements such as Balance Sheet Integrity, Intercompany reconciliations and Group Charges

Work on complex or challenging accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment

Work closely with Business / Country teams supported to ensure effective delivery, resolve issues and put in place process improvements

Support audit processes

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for the business supported – related query resolution

Recognized accounting qualifications

Minimum 5 years experience in related Finance area

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system

Fluency in English

Adopt to constantly changing environment, high level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Flexible, motivated personality, strong communication and cooperation skills

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reportingbp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!