Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior Analyst

Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior Analyst

Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior Analyst

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066313
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The ARC Senior Analyst is responsible in supporting significantly larger and/or more complex entities in performing a variety of accounting duties, preparing and handling monthly and quarterly closing, account reconciliations, AR activities, trade loans and fixed assets.

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:

The ARC Senior Analyst is responsible in supporting significantly larger and/or more complex entities in performing a variety of accounting duties, preparing and handling monthly and quarterly closing, account reconciliations, AR activities, trade loans and fixed assets.


Job Description:

Key accountabilities

  • To handle and coordinate month-end / quarter-end closing activities including GL, AR, FA & TLS and ensure operation control are in place.
  • Maintain accurate financial and other records (e.g. FA capitalization, journal entries, AR receipts, etc.) in aligned with both local and BP reporting requirements.
  • Monitor end to end closing progress and ensure closure of closing / integrity issues by communicate and follow-up accordingly with the relevant team.
  • Support of timely submission of monthly, quarterly and annual financial reporting in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and other relevant requirements.
  • Handle and monitor balance sheet account reconciliations, to ensure timely closure and follow ups.
  • Monitor of the AR ageing and raise if any support required in clearing the items.
  • Supports local tax and statutory reporting in attending to audit queries and providing required analysis (e.g. audit schedule) timely and accurately.
  • To collaborate with business partners, GBS and other teams in resolving issues or implementing process change.
  • Provide insight into process inefficiencies, recommend operational improvement and support global projects initiatives.

Essential Education & Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.
  • Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).
  • Mandarin language proficiency.
  • Minimum of >4 years of experience in accounting and reporting operations.

Desirable Criteria

  • Shared service centre experience.
  • JDE system experience
  • SAP


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Accounts Receivable (AR), Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Data Analysis, Digital Automation, Finance, Financial accounting and reporting, Fixed Assets, General Ledger Reconciliations, Internal control and compliance, Stakeholder Engagement


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp