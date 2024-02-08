Entity:Finance
Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior Analyst
In this role You will:
Adhere with the tasks outlined in the Quality Management System of GBS Europe
Carry out the month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported.
Work with the team leader and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required.
Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.
Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.
Support intercompany processes / Group recharges processes where relevant working closely with counterparties to ensure the correct treatment and resolve disputes.
Support the Stats and Tax processes where required working with the Stats and Tax lead accountants to understand the priorities and deliver against these.
Work with the Business / Country teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.
Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within the GBS.
Comply with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead.
Act as a focal point within the team providing guidance and support to other team members, assisting in the resolution of queries and providing cover for the Team Leader in times of absence.
Comply with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead or by business contact.
What You will need to be successful:
