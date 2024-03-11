Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Analyst In this role You will: Carry out the month-end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment

Work with the team leader and Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements and work with the relevant people to put these in place

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses/countries supported - query resolution will be handled independently based on previous experience

Support intercompany processes/Group recharges processes where relevant working closely with counterparties

Support the Stats and Tax processes where required working with the lead accountants

Ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual

Act as a focal point within the team providing guidance and support to other team members, assisting in the resolution of queries What You will need to be successful: Experience in the field of Financial Accounting

Proficiency in English

Language and interpersonal skills with a particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



