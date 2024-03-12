Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, we are expanding our services into new area where we start to provide accounting, reporting and control services to our JV partners. New team will be supporting one of our Joint Venture (JV) partners, operating one of the major offshore fields. The team would be completely ring-fenced and work together with representatives from the JV to provide end-to-end accounting, reporting and control services.



Join our Team and advance your career as an



Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported.

Carry out the quarter end/ month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to JV partner’s Accounting Policy and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported/BPO and other team members.

Perform other (non-close related) group reporting activities independently, these will include daily / weekly / monthly tasks.

Be familiar with the control environment relevant for own responsibility area / perform the responsibilities assigned to them, flag any control risks or gaps in a timely manner to the ARC Manager and the Internal Control team.

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

Support intercompany processes/segment reporting/group audit where relevant working closely with counterparties to ensure timely follow up and resolution on queries.

Work with the Business / Country teams supported and the BPO to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Ensure all audit and tax queries are responded to on a timely basis.

Support and review the performance of the teams in the areas assigned to the ARC Senior Analyst.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree and 4 to 5 year experience in related Finance area – group reporting / general accounting / audit

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge

Fluency in English

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.