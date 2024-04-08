Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

To handle and coordinate month-end / quarter-end closing activities including GL, AR, FA & TLS and ensure operation control are in place.

Maintain accurate financial and other records (e.g. FA capitalization, journal entries, AR receipts, etc.) in aligned with both local and BP reporting requirements.

Monitor end to end closing progress and ensure closure of closing / integrity issues by communicate and follow-up accordingly with the relevant team.

Support of timely submission of monthly, quarterly and annual financial reporting in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and other relevant requirements.

Handle and monitor balance sheet account reconciliations, to ensure timely closure and follow ups.

Monitor of the AR ageing and raise if any support required in clearing the items.

Supports local tax and statutory reporting in attending to audit queries and providing required analysis (e.g. audit schedule) timely and accurately.

To collaborate with business partners, GBS and other teams in resolving issues or implementing process change.

Provide insight into process inefficiencies, recommend operational improvement and support global projects initiatives.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Mandarin language proficiency.

Minimum of >4 years of experience in accounting and reporting operations.

Desirable Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE system experience

SAP

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Accounts Receivable (AR), Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Data Analysis, Digital Automation, Finance, Financial accounting and reporting, Fixed Assets, General Ledger Reconciliations, Internal control and compliance, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.