We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, we are expanding our services into new area where we start to provide accounting, reporting and control services to our JV partners. New team will be supporting one of our Joint Venture (JV) partners, operating one of the major offshore fields. The team would be completely ring-fenced and work together with representatives from the JV to provide end-to-end accounting, reporting and control services.





Join our Team and advance your career as an



Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior SME

In this role You will:

Ensures that the JV Accounting Policies are properly applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved within JV Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority.

Acts as finance and tax SME to the business, applying detailed understanding of how appropriate application of accounting policy can ensure best results within policy and compliance remit.

Oversees and validates reporting for the local entity(ies) and provides assurance to the Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager on the integrity of the financial reports.

Ensuring adherence to the financial standardization agenda across the cluster and escalate exceptions to the relevant decision makers.

Keeping abreast on fiscal and regulatory legislation for JV/IFRS

Ensures requirements of all local legislation over financial reporting, accounting and control are met, including Statutory and Tax Reporting where relevant.

Responsible for the oversight of the local entities balance sheet and cash flow, and treatment of cross charges for the country / Cluster costs, including consistency.

Support Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager to lead the Risk Management process

Coaches the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications.

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA. or working towards this.

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

Strong understanding of how Financial control & Accounting processes and systems operate including key interfaces with other Corporate & Functions departments and with GBS

Finance, accounting experience in group reporting / general accounting / audit

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan)

Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment

Proven track record demonstrating ability to interact with and influence people at all levels within the organization, building strong relationships quickly

A strong understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP)

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently, and drive continuous improvement methodology

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



