Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior SME

Fix-term role till 31st December 2025

In this role You will:

Ensure that the Group reporting manual is accurately applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority.

Support Standardization and Automation agenda of period end close (Financial Close Cockpit)

Act as finance SME to the business, applying detailed understanding of how appropriate application of accounting policy can ensure the best results within policy and compliance remit.

Coordinate and validate reporting for the local entity(ies) and provides assurance to the regional HOC on the integrity of the financial reports.

Ensure requirements of all local legislation over financial reporting, accounting and control are met, including Statutory and Tax Reporting where relevant.

Own the control agenda across the local entity(ies) and plants (ACDD, HRA, CoC, SOD, DoA, MCE, Due Diligence, BCRs, BSI), working with the business and GBS to assure a robust control environment; co-ordinate business control reviews, health checks and audits in local entities, and follow up on the recommendations and findings. This includes IT/Systems risks and controls.

Supervise the Due Diligence process, ensuring all relevant requirements are met.

Lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place.

Mentor direct reports (where relevant) and the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop proficiencies and professional qualifications.

Lead & balance diverse demands from multiple countries

What You will need to be successful:

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA,CPA.

Experience in project management

Absolute proficiency in “business English” is required.

A robust comprehension of how BP’s Financial control & Accounting processes and systems operate including key collaboration with other Corporate & Functions departments and GBS

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan)

Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment

Consistent record demonstrating ability to interact with and influence people at all levels within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly

A strong understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP)

Able to coach individuals and teams in order to improve capability

Look for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.