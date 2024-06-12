Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior SME

In this role You will:

Ensures that the Group reporting manual is properly applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approve.

Oversees and validates reporting for the local entities and provides assurance to the Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager on the integrity of the financial reports.

Ensuring adherence to the financial standardization agenda across the cluster and escalate exceptions to the relevant decision makers. This includes a deep knowledge of system processes including control points.

Support ARC manager to influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives.

Ensures financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting.

Responsible for the oversight of the local entities balance sheet and cash flow, and treatment of cross charges for the country.

Ensure delivery of the annual planning & rolling forecast process for the local entity.

Support Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager to lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place.

Drive continuous improvement projects.

Coaches the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree OR experience in Finance or Accounting

Fluent English language knowledge

SAP and Excel knowledge

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Proactive in initiating actions before being asked to or forced to by events

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.