Accounting, Reporting and Control Senior SME

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Accounting, Reporting & Control Senior SME

In this role You will:

Establish strong relationship with business partners to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

Support Business clients in understanding their General Ledger and Reporting

Work with the GBS Europe Internal Control team to maintain Control Evaluation Templates owned within the team current, perform periodic self assessment activities and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Support Optimisation efforts across the centre

Support Delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.

Support the ARCM on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

Drive best practice globally by working effectively with other Regional GBS SMEs and Process Leads as well as the business.

What You will need to be successful:

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

Relevant 8+ years finance and accounting experience

Relevant BP business experience and knowledge

Demonstrated end to end process expertise in ARC areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable

Recognised accounting qualification - optional: ACCA and tax advisor certificate

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines

Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

Customer oriented thinking

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Innovation and change management competencies

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma.

Strong interpersonal, leadership and facilitation skills with ability to work with and influence cross functional teams from a variety of backgrounds and cultures

Pro-active and highly performance driven attitude

Proven track record of solving complex problems

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.