We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Subject Matter Expert

In this role You will:

Ensure that the Group reporting manual is accurately applied and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority

Act as Finance and Tax Expert to the business, applying detailed understanding of how appropriate application of accounting policy can ensure the best results within policy and compliance remit

Oversee and validate reporting and provide assurance to the Manager on the integrity of the financial reports

Be engaged with BP Accounting Policy team and maintains a close working relationship with the GBS supporting key financial processes

Ensure adherence to the financial standardization agenda across the cluster and raise exceptions to the relevant decision makers

Be able to translate and apply BP’s control framework at all level

Ensure that complex issues and problems by following a diverse range of policies are solved and own judgements are applied

Support influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives

Ensure financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting including timeliness of data submissions, validation checks and ‘Additional and Supplementary’ data

Ensure requirements of all local legislation over financial reporting, accounting and control are met, including Statutory and Tax Reporting where relevant

Be responsible for the oversight of the balance sheet and cash flow, and treatment of cross charges for the country / Cluster costs, including consistency

Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals / forecast process

Ensure delivery of the annual planning & rolling forecast process for the local entities

Be responsible for relevant Due Diligence processes, ensuring all relevant requirements are met

Support ARC Manager to lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place. Redefine procedures as appropriate

Drive continuous improvement projects

Coaches the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications



What You will need to be successful:

Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA. or working towards this

Proficiency in “business English”

Solid understanding of how Financial control & Accounting processes and systems operate including key interfaces with other Corporate & Functions departments

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan)

Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment

Consistent record demonstrating ability to get along with and influence people at all levels within the organisation, building positive relationships quickly

A solid understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP)

Look for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently, and drive CI methodology

Shift work required 7 days/month (shift timing 14.30-23.00)



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Accounting Reporting, Financial accounting and reporting, Management Reporting, SAP Knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

