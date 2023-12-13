Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Subject Matter Expert

In this role You will:

Lead the charge in driving excellence in accounting for the EV business on a global stage

Collaborate globally with embedded finance teams, extending your influence beyond GBS boundaries

Make a substantial impact not only on the operations of business finance teams but also on the commercial and sales units

Pave the way by establishing innovative processes and robust controls

Enhance efficiency by improving processes and harmonizing accounting practices

Engineer a standardized global reporting structure with precision and cohesion

Exert influence on the operational teams, shaping how they work and determining who plays a key role

Drive continuous improvement projects

Coaches the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification

Proficiency in financial consolidation processes, showcasing deep understanding

Proven experience in automating financial procedures for enhanced efficiency

Track record of successfully simplifying sophisticated processes to streamline operations

Fluency in business English

Extensive expertise in reporting and Management Information (MI) processes, demonstrating comprehensive data analysis skills

Proven ability to interact and influence individuals at all organizational levels

Capability to coach individuals and teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement

Proactive attitude, consistently seeking ways to enhance efficiency, speed, and effectiveness for positive organizational change

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

