Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Team Leader

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Team Lead Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, and performance reporting. In this role You will: Foster positive relationships with partners to enhance project success.

Exercise sound accounting judgment within defined limits.

Embrace and excel in tasks outlined by GBSE's QMS Systems.

Inspire and coordinate team activities, aiding clients in General Ledger comprehension.

Ensure timely and precise Group Accounts submissions, prioritizing important metric enhancement.

Champion team alignment with Balance Sheet Integrity standards and effective reporting to Internal Control.

Strategically manage Outsourced Service Providers and address business concerns.

Spearhead dynamic system transformations, guide analysts, and navigate incident resolutions. What You will need to be successful: Recognized accounting qualification

Demonstrate experience in team management (as finance lead, team leader, or audit manager).

Showcase a proven track record in Financial Accounting.

Possess relevant business experience and knowledge.

Exhibit the ability to manage multiple and conflicting priorities with a consistent history of meeting tight deadlines.

Demonstrate the capability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities.

Project a self-confident appearance both internally and externally.

Display strong communication and cooperation skills. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phones for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting, Financial Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis and Reporting



