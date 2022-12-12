Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Accounting Reporting and Control Subject Matter Expert

We are seeking a Subject Matter Expert, who will have the primary responsibility to ensure that we manage, control and develop our operations in a “process designed” manner to deliver value to the business

In this role You will:

Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Support Optimisation efforts across the centre

Support operations with accountability for managing and monitoring all Finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as required.

Manage relationships with service providers where processes are outsourced ensuring the relevant outputs are in line with requirements

Also manage relationships with the CFO organisation that the related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner

Support Delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.

Process improvement identification, solution development & implementations.

Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience and demonstrated process expertise in ARC areas esp. group close, additional, and supplementary information

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, OSP or similar environment.

Strong communication (fluency in business English) and cooperation skills

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

Experience in leading and managing cross functional teams, preferably in a shared services or OSP operation, although not essential using best practice techniques including work efficiency management.

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff.

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role.

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable.

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested