We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an



Accounting Reporting and Control Subject Matter Expert

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, statutory financial reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Support Optimisation efforts across the centre

Supporting operations with accountability for managing and monitoring all Finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as the need arises

Manage relationships with:

service providers where processes are outsourced ensuring the relevant outputs are in line with requirements

the CFO organisation that the related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner

Support Delivery aligned with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding the impact of projects, upgrades and modifications and circle back to the team with feedback and updates

Identify operational improvement opportunities, solution development & implementations, and provide recommendations for permanent solutions when needed

Support the Team Leads in identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department

Drive standard processes globally by working effectively with other Regional GBS Subject Matter Experts and Process Leads as well as the OSP Process leads and Experts

What You will need to be successful:

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field

Proficiency in English

Demonstrated process expertise in ARC areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, OSP or similar environment

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be a great advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested