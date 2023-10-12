Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Accounting Reporting and Control Subject Matter Expert - Maternity-cover

In this role You will:

Carry out the quarter end/ month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for sophisticated or difficult accounting areas

Handle issue resolution and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the supported Business and other team members

Perform other (non-close related) group reporting activities such as statutory reporting and control reporting tasks etc.

Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Support Optimisation efforts across the centre

Supporting operations with accountability for managing and monitoring all Finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as the need arises

Support Delivery aligned with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding the impact of projects, upgrades and modifications and circle back to the team with feedback and updates

Identify operational improvement opportunities, solution development & implementations, and provide recommendations for permanent solutions when needed

Support the Team Leads in identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department

What You will need to be successful:

Proven experience in the field of Financial Accounting

Confident usage of SAP FI and Excel

Fluency in English

Demonstrated process expertise in ARC areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be a great advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up a long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting Reporting, Financial Accounting, SAP Financial Accounting, Statutory Reporting



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.