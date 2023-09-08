Accounting Reporting and Control Subject Matter Expert

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Accounting Reporting and Control Subject Matter Expert!

In this role You will:

Review and coordinate end to end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for sophisticated accounting areas and ensure accurate reporting and accounting treatment

Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and/or working closely with the Business or the supported country teams supported

Maintain a robust control environment related to their activities

Coordinate and supervise audits related to the region, as the need arises

Supervise additional and supplementary disclosure preparation for the predefined area

Supervise QAR process for the predefined area

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature across the team and work with the relevant people to put these in place

Take a leading role in implementing changes in processes and tools

Act as a „Super User” on ERP, acting as a focal point and first line of enquiry on technical issues, providing guidance and training to other members of the team

Develop a good understanding of the supported area of the business

Work as an integrated part of the team: strive to achieve their individual objectives and supports more junior team members objectives and the team targets

Perform their duties individually without the supervision of the team leader

In absence of team lead be able to manage daily priorities and provide support to anyone in the team in issue resolution

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized accounting qualification

5+years proven experience in Financial Accounting/R2R

Proficiency in English

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness and ability to influence

Shift work required 7 days/month (shift timing 14.30-23.00)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting processes and financial systems, Business process improvement, Financial Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Management Reporting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.