Finance
Finance Group
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an
Accounting Reporting and Control Subject Matter Expert
In this role You will:
- Carry out the quarter end/ month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner
- Handle issue resolution and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business and other team members
- Perform planning & performance related tasks such as product and customer profitability analysis
- Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control
- Supporting operations with accountability for managing and monitoring all Finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as the need arises
- Support Delivery aligned with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets
- Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding the impact of projects, upgrades and modifications and circle back to the team with feedback and updates
- Identify operational improvement opportunities, solution development & implementations, and provide recommendations for permanent solutions when needed
- Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams
What You will need to be successful:
- Proven experience in the field of Financial Accounting
- Confident usage of SAP FI and Excel
- Fluency in English and German is a huge advantage
- Demonstrated process expertise in ARC areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information
- Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding
- Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts
- Strong communication and collaboration skills
- Assertiveness and ability to influence
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up a long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting, Analytical Thinking, Balance Sheet Account Reconciliations, Business process improvement, Customer Profitability Analysis, Financial Accounting, Monthly Close Process, Proactive Problem Solving, Working Independently
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.