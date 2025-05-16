In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Accounting,Reporting&Control Analyst (fixed term)

In this role You will:

Review and coordinate end to end / quarter / year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.

Work to be carried out in accordance with the timetables and direction from the team leader and with reference to requests and direction from the Business / Country teams.

The ARC Analyst will look for opportunities to improve their own processes to create efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work.

Carrying out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will typically be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Support intercompany processes / Group recharges processes where relevant.

Support the Stats and Tax processes where required working with the Stats and Tax lead accountants to understand the priorities and deliver against these.

Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and/or working closely with Business/ Country teams supported.

Carry out regular daily/weekly / monthly activities in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business teams or other support.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant degree and experience in related Finance area

Strong proven accounting knowledge.

Fluency in English

Customer- focused thinking,

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Works as an integrated part of the team:

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!