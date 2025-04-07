Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as an
Accounting, Reporting&Control SME
Review and coordinate end to end quarter / year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.
Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to JV partner’s Accounting Policy and/or working closely with Business/ Country teams supported.
Coordinate and supervise segment reporting/external/group audits related to the supported country/region as required
Carry out regular daily/weekly / monthly activities in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas
Perform, control and support accounting and reporting where JV partner is either operator or non-operator
Supervises QAR process for the predefined area
Look for opportunities to drive process improvements
Work with the Business teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.
Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the JV partner’s Accounting Policy, working with the Business teams or other support from within the GBS.
To act as a „Super User” on ERP, acting as a focal point and first line of enquiry on technical issues, providing guidance and training to other members of the team.
Proven experience in finance areas – group reporting / general accounting
Fluent in English.
IFRS16 experience is an advantage.
Demonstrated strong analytical skills, numeracy, and solid financial understanding.
Maintains a customer- and service-oriented mindset.
Exhibits problem-solving abilities and thrives under pressure.
Projects self-confidence in interactions with internal and external contacts.
Possesses strong communication and collaboration skills.
Displays assertiveness and influence in various situations.
Actively contributes to team objectives, including mentoring junior team members.
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.