Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Accounting Subject Matter Expert – Polish Speaking

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Support operations management across various teams, business and geographies according to process design, especially in topics PEC

Drive process simplification, standardisation and continuous improvement with the respective operations and optimisation teams

Participate as required in sharing best practices, evaluating options to drive CI both from a process and systems perspective

Provide backup for the Team Leader for the relevant business

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Support operations with accountability for managing and monitoring all Finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as required

Help the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and Tax analyses through liaison with Statutory/Tax Reporting teams and external auditors

Work with the Indirect Tax Team where necessary, Internal Control – Produce reconciliations (and supporting evidence where necessary)

Support the General Ledgers relating to assigned clients including reviewing and/or processing Journals for the Business e.g. allocations and adjustments

Drive delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification, as well as provide feedback and updates back to the team

Do process improvement identification, solution development & implementations. Develop short term workaround solutions where appropriate

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in Polish and English language

Minimum 2 years previous experience in a business accounting support environment

Demonstrated process expertise in accounting areas esp. period close, Tax compliance

High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff and makes full use of opportunities to coach and develop direct reports to maximise their performance, leadership and development potential

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable

Great stakeholder management skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested