Accounting and Reporting - Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About Us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Accounting & Reporting Senior Analyst is a key position within the Refined Product Trading America’s Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) Team. The successful candidate will be responsible for financial analysis and assurance in accordance with accounting policy and controls. You will also provide timely and accurate financial and non-financial information to meet both internal and external reporting requirements while ensuring critical checks and controls are in place to provide for robust financial reporting. If you have a passion for simplification and leveraging technology, you'll likely thrive in this role!

Key Accountabilities

Engage with the business to understand commercial deals to ensure the accuracy and integrity of financial accounts and reports

Engage with GBS Central ARC to provide financial accounting support

Review and analyze financial information related to various financial statement areas and non-financial additional and supplementary data disclosures

Prepare quarterly analytical review of financial information to ensure accuracy and completeness of financial data including the balance sheet, fixed assets, accruals, and P&L results

Work with key stakeholders across the business to meet ARC reporting requirements, e.g. Tax, Internal Audit, External Audit, etc.

Drive continuous improvement and innovation across ARC processes

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance preferred. (Equivalent experience also considered)

Five years in a relevant finance, accounting, trading or similar role.

The successful candidate will have an intermediate level of experience in accounting and finance with some experience in energy or a similar commodity-oriented industry.

Desirable criteria

Experience with SAP and financial consolidation systems

Financial accounting and reporting knowledge, including general accounting policy knowledge

Ability to analyze and interpret financial data with a control approach to ensure compliance with accounting policies and procedures.

Team player with ability to build working relationships across functional, business unit and regional lines

Ability to multi-task and prioritize several diverse projects

How much do we pay (Base)? ($92,000 - $172,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.