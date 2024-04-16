Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Business Support Group
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making
energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a
Accounts Payable Accountant with German language
Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing,
cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.
In this role You will:
- Support delivery of Reporting services to the business
- Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and Tax analyses through liaison with Statutory/Tax Reporting teams and external auditors
- Complete timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close process
- Support other Retail Site Specialist with the knowledge and time to achieve goals as One Team
- Demonstrate deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes/systems, and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of inquiries from external and internal partners and third parties
- Build and develop strong business relationships with relevant partners and business partners
- Plan, implement and support operational optimization, continuous improvement, and business excellence-oriented projects and initiatives
- Participate in Customer Service and Business-driven projects by providing process input to project management ensuring that outcomes meet operational capability
What You will need to be successful:
- Proficiency in English language and good written communication skills in German
- Experience with Accounts Payable or other financial background
- Experience in a Business Service Center environment is good to have
- Good stakeholder management skills
- Experience with SAP is good to have
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- • Life & health insurance, medical care package
- • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
- • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of
- learning options
- • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition
- Program
- • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play
- Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.