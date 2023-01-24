Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, two days a week working from home.



The accounts payable analyst validates and process hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon purchase invoices, perform reconciliation, research and tackle activities amongst other things. These performed in an effective and efficient manner to ensure finance obligations are met, valid, accurate and complete balance sheet reporting as well as a sound control environment.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure the complete, accurate and timely validation, processing and payment of invoices for hydrocarbon non hydrocarbon received on behalf of bp in compliance with policies and procedures.

Review and monitor the financial postings that result from the above transactions to ensure validity, accuracy and completeness.

Perform different reconciliations as needed: accounts, vendors, goods-receipt/invoice-receipts, parked invoices, open purchase orders.

Identify reconciling items, research, resolve and clear reconciling items as needed.

Execute day-to-day operations to ensure delivery exceeds customer expectations. Managing issues and exceptions arising from the day to day activities, research and resolve as needed.

Foster continuous improvement initiatives by identifying and implementing opportunities for efficiency.

Experience and skills

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or business-related area.

Essential Experience

Minimum 2 years of relevant finance experience such as month-end close accounting, account reconciliations, financial reports, accounts payable and/or invoicing.

Ability to operate with a strong accounting control mind set.

Proficiency in Excel.

Ability to work well under the demands of constant deadlines, to multi-task, to prioritize and make effective decisions.

Customer centric thinking, strong business and technical judgment, strong analytical, problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills, numeracy and financial awareness.

Intermediate written and spoken English skills.

Desirable Criteria

SAP knowledge/ experience.

Previous work experience in a multinational company.

