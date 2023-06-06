Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

About us

BP recently acquired Thorntons, a top convenience retailer with ~200 sites in the Midwest. The Thorntons business is being consolidated with BP’s West Coast ampm network into a new Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO is focused on growing BP’s convenience retail operations in the US, which is a key strategic pillar for BP. This role represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor of this new, growth-oriented organization and will be deeply involved in synthesizing the heritage processes from both organizations into new coherent ways of managing the ROO.

About the role

The Accounts Payable Associate is responsible for supporting the delivery of general accounting and reporting processes or performance reporting processes, resolving operational queries, and ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance. Tasks may include but are not limited to auditing store invoices against vendor statements, posting business transactions, reconciling vendor invoice discrepancies, ensuring vendor accounts are kept within terms, and provide the support necessary to pay the obligations of the organization in a timely manner.

This is an office-based role located at our Louisville Kentucky Store Support Center.

Key Accountabilities

Review, research, and pay inventory vendor statements

Process outgoing payments in compliance with financial policies and procedures via check, ACH/EFT, etc

Verify and investigate discrepancies, if any, by reconciling vendor accounts and monthly vendor statements

Manual entry and import of invoices for payment processing

Manage weekly check run and filing of check run backup

Reconcile the accounts payable ledger to ensure that all transactions/invoices and payments are accounted for

and properly posted

Provide support for other accounting staff and related tasks; journal entry imports, invoice verification, etc

Maintain assigned vendor payment files and establish a positive rapport with each vendor

Essential Education and Experience

High School Diploma or equivalent

Associate in accounting, Finance or other related field preferred, but not required

Minimum one-year Accounts Payable and/or accounting experience

Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records.

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable principles

Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and proprietary software Proficiency in MS Office

Desirable Criteria

Detail-oriented with strong analytical and organizational skills.

Ability to take initiative and work independent of close supervision.

Strong math and computation skills.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.